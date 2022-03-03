Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) COO Charlean Gmunder Sells 1,988 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) COO Charlean Gmunder sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $10,437.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
APRN stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -3.38.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 152.48% and a negative net margin of 18.79%.
Blue Apron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Apron (APRN)
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.