Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) COO Charlean Gmunder Sells 1,988 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) COO Charlean Gmunder sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $10,437.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

APRN stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -3.38.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 152.48% and a negative net margin of 18.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at $206,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 71.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 20.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $87,000.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

