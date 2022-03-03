BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.88. 238,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.