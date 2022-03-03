BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years.

BNY opened at $12.92 on Thursday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNY. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

