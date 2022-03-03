BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years.

MPA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,126. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating ) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

