BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years.
Shares of MCA opened at $13.82 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31.
About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
