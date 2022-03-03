BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MCA opened at $13.82 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.24% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.