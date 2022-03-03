BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years.

MHD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.90. 93,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 261,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

