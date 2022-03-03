BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:BIT opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

