BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years.
NYSE:BIT opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.21.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.
