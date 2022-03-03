BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,845 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWCO. Amundi bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,071,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 60,010 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CWCO stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96.
About Consolidated Water
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
