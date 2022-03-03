BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,816 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.33% of Intellicheck worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intellicheck by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Intellicheck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intellicheck by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intellicheck by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Intellicheck by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 million, a PE ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43.

In related news, President Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 26,700 shares of company stock worth $144,391 in the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on IDN shares. TheStreet downgraded Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

