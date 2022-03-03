BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,796 shares in the last quarter. 7.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.36). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 123.04% and a negative return on equity of 105.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

