BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Aadi Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AADI. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,584,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 642,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

AADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.59. Aadi Bioscience Inc has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

