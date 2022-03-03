BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 644 shares of company stock worth $12,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVLY stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $154.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

