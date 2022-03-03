BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,448,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 183,228 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after acquiring an additional 189,660 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

