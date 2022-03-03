BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years.

BDJ stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

