BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:BTZ opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 230,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,514,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,273 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

