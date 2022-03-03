BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

BKCC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,220. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $309.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5,317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

