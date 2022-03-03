BlackBerry’s (BB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NYSE:BB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $6.74. 268,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,340,012. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $39,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $57,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,117,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 1,332,188 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 182.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 1,146,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after buying an additional 863,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at $7,760,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

