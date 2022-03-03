BitDAO (BIT) Trading 6.6% Higher This Week

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $723.97 million and approximately $33.35 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002820 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.12 or 0.06636829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,907.16 or 1.00272540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00046785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

