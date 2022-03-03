Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Volume Hits $10.82 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $117.79 million and $10.82 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002564 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013340 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.