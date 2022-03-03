Bitcashpay (BCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $120,676.60

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Bitcashpay has a market capitalization of $120,676.60 and $113,430.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcashpay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Bitcashpay Profile

BCP is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

