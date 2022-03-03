Bismuth (BIS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.71 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0730 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $1,710.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003809 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003096 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

