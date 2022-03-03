Bioventus (BVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Bioventus to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bioventus stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.94 million and a PE ratio of -261.60. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bioventus by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bioventus by 95.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Bioventus by 88.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bioventus by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bioventus by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.
About Bioventus
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.
