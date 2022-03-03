BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.74

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 75471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 102.36.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs are related to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

