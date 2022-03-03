BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of BCAB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 14,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $76.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
About BioAtla (Get Rating)
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
