BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BCAB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 14,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BioAtla by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 10,071.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 24.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BioAtla by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

