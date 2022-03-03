Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.58 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

BILI stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 323,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,428. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $145.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.40.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Bilibili by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 387,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 80,438 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 1,270.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bilibili by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.