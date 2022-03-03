BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

BIGC opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.92.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 351,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

