Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Earnings Results

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Big 5 Sporting Goods updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.400 EPS.
Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $367.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $47.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.
