Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has increased its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BGFV opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $377.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 46,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

