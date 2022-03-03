BIDR (BIDR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $73.16 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.71 million and approximately $73.16 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00041679 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.48 or 0.06698076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,863.62 or 1.00291326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002709 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

