Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCYC. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

