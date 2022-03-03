Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $100.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

