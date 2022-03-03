Berry Data Hits Market Capitalization of $657,406.72 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Berry Data has a total market cap of $657,406.72 and approximately $122,290.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042555 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.76 or 0.06627443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,579.08 or 1.00360855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002753 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.