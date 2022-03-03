Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($18.11) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UTG. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.64) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.77) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.10) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Unite Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,265 ($16.97).

LON UTG opened at GBX 1,061 ($14.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 963.50 ($12.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.77). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,047.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,102.79. The firm has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.77.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

