Berenberg Bank Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 450 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.50) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($5.10) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 630 ($8.45) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.39) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 170.90 ($2.29) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £34.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 180.17. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

