Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Lowered to $52.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

BSY stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 123.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $3,093,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,746,000 after buying an additional 172,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 7,371.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

