Benchmark Lowers Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $30.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Benchmark from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.82% from the stock’s previous close.

GTBIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

