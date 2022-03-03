Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,010 Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

In related news, Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $25,432.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 7,631 shares of company stock valued at $108,944 in the last 90 days.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

