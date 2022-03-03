Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $350.21 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

