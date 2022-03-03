Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

NYSE:GE traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,915. The company has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average is $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

