Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,354,000 after purchasing an additional 557,059 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,605,000 after acquiring an additional 298,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,579,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after buying an additional 170,642 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.94. 1,103,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,086,387. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.98 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

