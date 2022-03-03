Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 1,404 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.