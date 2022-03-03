Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 308.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 30.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,784. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

