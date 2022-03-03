Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

ADBE stock traded down $8.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $462.46. The company had a trading volume of 31,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.81 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.70. The stock has a market cap of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.