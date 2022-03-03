Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BBGI stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 million, a P/E ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.42.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 39,897 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

