Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 7% Following Weak Earnings

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) shares traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $72.67 and last traded at $72.84. 17,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,029,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.35.

The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,764,000 after buying an additional 542,819 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

