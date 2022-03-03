BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.16

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 46862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBTV. CIBC lowered their price target on BBTV from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark decreased their price objective on BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.56.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

