Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading Up 1.8%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) was up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 24,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 31,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $313.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Battalion Oil by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

