Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Basf from €62.00 ($69.66) to €64.00 ($71.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Basf from €79.00 ($88.76) to €76.00 ($85.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Basf from €72.00 ($80.90) to €62.00 ($69.66) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Basf from €80.00 ($89.89) to €76.50 ($85.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Basf has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

