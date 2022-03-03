Barrington Research Lowers DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $72.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barrington Research from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

XRAY opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

