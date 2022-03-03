Barrington Research Comments on ExlService Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ExlService in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXLS. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average is $127.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after buying an additional 151,555 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ExlService by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,448,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ExlService by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,091,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in ExlService by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after buying an additional 42,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

